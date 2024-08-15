15 Points To Slytherin

Oh no.
JK Rowling and Elon Musk have been named in a cyberbullying lawsuit filed in France by the Olympic champion boxer Imane Khelif.
Khelif, who was the subject of a global gender eligibility row during her Olympic run, became Algeria’s first gold medallist in women’s boxing and its first boxer overall to win gold since 1996.
On Wednesday, her attorney Nabil Boudi, said they had filed a criminal complaint over alleged “acts of cyber-harassment” to the Paris public prosecutor’s office on Friday.