In conversations with nearly a dozen Democratic lawmakers and candidates running in competitive races across the country, a common theme emerged. With Harris and her new running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Democrats have felt a tangible bump of energy in their districts, through spikes in volunteers, donations and event turnout. But that hasn’t resulted in a shift in campaign strategy, with most in nail-bitter races still wanting to keep the top of the ticket at an arm’s length from the campaigns they have built around local issues.It brings the brand down, as if Coke came out with a new product that they marketed as being 'not like normal shitty Coke.' That marketing team might sell the new product, but at a pretty big cost!
Monday, August 12, 2024
Democrats Against Democrats
The logic for each individual candidate might make sense, but the perennial "swing district Democrats run against the party/party leaders," or at best distance themselves from them, contributes to the general notion that the only Democrats with popular appeal are the ones who, like Claire McAskill, aren't like those other crazy Democrats.
by Atrios at 11:30