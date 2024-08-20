Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Even Baby Bird Barak

So much bullshit.

State of play: Hamas rejected the latest U.S. proposal on Sunday, blaming Netanyahu's hard lines.

  • That was after the White House claimed significant progress was made during talks in Doha last week, and U.S. officials said President Biden wanted a deal by the end of the week.
  • Blinken said during a visit to Israel on Monday that Netanyahu had accepted the U.S. proposal and it was now incumbent on Hamas to follow suit.
  • That statement baffled some Israeli officials who told Axios that Netanyahu's hard lines are actually making a deal much harder to reach.

As for the "ceasfire deal" words mean nothing. 

Zoom in: More specifically, Hamas objects to the fact that the proposal doesn't include a permanent ceasefire or comprehensive Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

  • It would also not allow the free movement of civilians from southern Gaza to the north because it endorses Netanyahu's demand for control of the "Netzarim Corridor."
  • The proposal would also give Israel control of the Rafah Crossing and the Philadelphi Corridor along the Egypt-Gaza border, as Netanyahu has demanded, per the Hamas statement.

  • Hamas said Netanyahu also reversed previous concessions and set new conditions in the prisoner exchange process.
  • "All this prevents the completion of the exchange deal," Hamas said.
by Atrios at 10:30