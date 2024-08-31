Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes made the order after the site's billionaire owner Elon Musk failed to name a legal representative in Brazil.
The judge and Musk have been feuding in public for months after X did not comply with legal orders to block certain accounts accused of spreading fake news and hate.
As I understand it, the issue is more that Musk packed up all offices in Brazil and the refuses to have any appointed representative in the country at all. As in, no one to issue those orders to!...this seems to be a better report.
