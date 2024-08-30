Oprah Winfrey is taking a deep dive into AI with a new hourlong special AI and the Future of Us, set to air Thursday, September 12 at 8 p.m. on ABC and streaming next day on Hulu.I think Robinson is the designated "critic" but none of these people are there to point out that it's all bullshit.
The special “provides a serious, entertaining and meaningful base for every viewer to understand AI, and empowers everyone to be a part of one of the most important global conversations of the 21st century,” according to the official logline.
The special will include interviews with Open AI CEO Sam Altman, Microsoft co-founder and chair of the Gates Foundation Bill Gates, YouTube creator and technologist Marques Brownlee, Tristan Harris and Aza Raskin, co-founders of Center for Humane Technology, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Marilynne Robinson.
Haven't You Done Enough
We all are supposed to love Oprah, but really she has spent her career promoting some of the absolute worst people imaginable.
