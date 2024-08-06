They're all out. Big tech doesn’t have another thing. Google doesn't have any ideas. Meta is so out of ideas that it changed its name to another, worse idea, one associated with Mark Zuckerberg burning $45 billion for no reason. Amazon has never been in the ideas business — it’s the founder of the cloud storage cartel with Microsoft, Oracle and Google. Big Tech is lazy because they've all agreed to compete only a little, never coloring too far out the lines, because doing so might expose big tech to an actual risk, like regulation, or having to hire people that built new things versus exploiting current customers.Sometimes google has good ideas, but then they get bored and cancel them. Ex-googlers have said you develop a new product to get a promotion then leave it behind to whither and die.
How My Apes Doing
Ed Zitron on the AI nonsense.
