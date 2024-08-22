In The Room Where It Happens

One of my recent pet peeves is savvy, sensible people getting annoyed at "activists" who are always pushing for unreasonable things like less state sponsored murder or refundable child tax credits or whatever. Activists are people who have to scream to get the occasional seat at the table, and their primary mode of getting attention is, basically, screaming (not actually but you know what I mean).
On the other side are people who are always in the room, pushing pushing pushing all the time.
This is popularism.