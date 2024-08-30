In July, federal inspectors found what looked to be mold and mildew around the hand washing sinks for the workers tasked with meats that are supposed to be ready to eat.
Mold was also found building up outside of steel vats used by the plant, previous records show, as well as in holding coolers between the site's smokehouses.
"A black mold like substance was seen throughout the room at the wall/concrete junction. As well as some caulking around brick/metal," they wrote in January, saying some spots were "as large as a quarter."
Other locations were found to have a number of issues with leaking or pooling water, including a puddle found to have "a green algal growth" inside and condensation that was found to be "dripping over product being held."
Friday, August 30, 2024
Industrial Meat Product
Sounds bad.
