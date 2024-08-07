Is This The Year???

Here are just a couple of examples from Politico.
2008, when it didn't happen:
Feared by who? Feared by who, motherfuckers?
2012 when it was GOING TO HAPPEN but then didn't.
There's rarely any polling to back this up because polls typically don't sample enough Jewish voters to be meaningful. It's a weird genre that returns reliably every presidential election.
There are Jewish Republicans of course, but as a bloc American Jews do not obviously fit well into the MAGA coalition for some obvious reasons!!!