In late 2018, Utah lowered its drunk-driving limit from a B.A.C. (blood-alcohol content) of .08 to .05.Actually, just playing around with some online BAC calculators now, .08 is definitely too high. No one should be driving with that level. Definitely allows more drinking than I thought, if the calculators can be believed.
A year after the law was implemented, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that fatal car crashes in the state had dropped by nearly 20 percent.
Monday, August 05, 2024
It Does Help People Get To Work On Time
Whatever the reality, I imagine a .08 BAC limit suggests you can have a couple of drinks then drive, and .05 suggests you can't.
