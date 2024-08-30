It's Important For Harris To Answer Important Policy Questions

The only straight policy question from Bash is about Israel and it mischaracterized voter sentiment (a majority wants arms shipments stopped, not just weirdo lefties) and moved off the topic as quickly as possible. There are a bunch of questions on flipflopping and a couple trying to get an apology for this absolutely horrible economy. The immigration one is basically "why did you let the Republicans stop you also FLIPFLOP."
The questions (edited down to their quote their essence)
If you are elected, what would you do on day one in the White House?
I wonder what you say to voters who do want to go back when it comes to the economy specifically because their groceries were less expensive, housing was more affordable when Donald Trump was president.
So you have been vice president for three and a half years. The steps that you’re talking about now, why haven’t you done them already?
So you maintain Bidenomics is a success.
Do you still want to ban fracking?
So it changed in — in that campaign?
What made you change that position at the time?
And was there some policy or scientific data that you saw that you said, “Oh, okay. I get it now”?
Why did the Biden-Harris administration wait three and a half years to implement sweeping asylum restrictions?
So you would — so you would push that legislation again? I just want to ask ab—
You raised your hand when asked whether or not the border should be decriminalized. Do you still believe that?
Generally speaking, how should voters look at some of the changes that you’ve made — that you explained some of here — in your policy? Is it because you have more experience now and you’ve learned more about the information? Is it because you’re running for president in a Democratic primary? And should they feel comfortable and confident that what you’re saying now is gonna be your policy moving forward?
Will you appoint a Republican to your Cabinet?
I want to ask you about is what he [Trump] said last month. He suggested that you happened to turn Black recently for political purposes, questioning a core part of your identity.
For example, would you withhold some US weapons shipments to Israel? That’s what a lot of people on the progressive left want you to do.
You insisted that President Biden is extraordinarily strong. Given where we are now, do you have any regrets about what you told the American people?
And did he offer to endorse you right away or did you ask for it?
And what about the endorsement? Did you ask for it?
I just have to ask you both about two standout moments, aside of course from the addresses that you both gave, but standout moments that were perhaps unexpected during the convention.
Tim Russert would be proud! (derogatory)