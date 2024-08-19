The push to finalize a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza has reached a “decisive moment,” the United States’ top diplomat said Monday after he met with Israel’s president on his latest trip to the region.In the interest of keeping the peace and my sanity I limit what I post about this subject, but the dishonesty coming from Biden's people has made me miss the forthrightness of the Bush adminsitration.
This is “probably the best, maybe the last, opportunity to get the hostages home, to get a ceasefire and to put everyone on a better path to enduring peace and security,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a news conference alongside Israeli President Isaac Herzog.
“It is time for everyone to get to yes, and to not look for any excuses to say no,” Blinken said. “It is time for it to get done. It’s also time to make sure that no one takes any steps that could derail this process.”
Monday, August 19, 2024
Last Opportunity
Netanyahu will scuttle it and Blinken will blame Hamas and then we know what happens.
by Atrios at 09:00