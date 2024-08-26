Salem said much of prisoners’ time in detention was spent in their underwear, but before each interrogation session, soldiers would order him to strip naked.
“They would bring the metal detector and run it all over our bodies, then they would hover it over private parts and hit me there,” he said. As he crouched in pain, naked, with five or six soldiers looking, he said he felt the troops violate him from behind.
“With the pain, I would lean forward. Then suddenly, they would push it (a baton) into my butt,” he said. “Inside.”
Notable When Mainstream Outlets Run This
What's happening isn't unknown, but there's an immense amount of pretending not to notice/actually not caring.
