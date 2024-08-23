Federal investigators have recently begun looking more deeply into the campaign finance world around Mr. Bankman-Fried, said two people briefed on the situation, who were surprised because they considered the matter closed after Mr. Bankman-Fried’s conviction.
Several months ago, prosecutors in Puerto Rico also began interviewing and soliciting information about an FTX dark-money organization on the island, one of the people said, over a year after initial inquiries had been made.
Friday, August 23, 2024
Open That Box
As I understand it (if I remembering correctly), due to some extradition issues, the campaign finance side of the SBF prosecution went away. I do hope they're back (for the broader FTX cinematic universe, if not for Sam).
by Atrios at 14:45