Viewership of the four-day festivities in Chicago drew an average of 21.8 million viewers, according to Nielsen data, eclipsing the audience of the Republican National Convention by nearly 15 percent.(this is ridiculous, of course)
On the final evening this week, Harris’ acceptance address was watched by 28.9 million viewers, narrowly outdrawing former President Donald Trump’s speech in Milwaukee, which drew 28.4 million viewers across 15 television networks. Trump’s more than 90-minute address, the longest convention acceptance speech in recent history, came just days after the assassination attempt on his life.
Saturday, August 24, 2024
Ratings Loser
For those of us who still get some pleasure from Trump's misery, losing the ratings war is as bad as losing the election, for him.
by Atrios at 11:45