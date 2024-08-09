Reading The News Makes You Dumber

I don't even mean this as a criticism, precisely (it should be for many reasons but it isn't my point here), but if you were from a foreign country, and had never heard of this "Mr. Trump" before, and opened up the local newspaper to read up on the latest political happenings, would this in any way be a helpful characterization of what happened yesterday?
Former President Donald J. Trump tried on Thursday to shoehorn himself back into a national conversation that Vice President Kamala Harris has dominated for more than two weeks, holding an hourlong news conference in which he assailed Ms. Harris’s intelligence and taunted her for failing to field questions similarly from journalists.
Throughout the event, held in the main room at Mar-a-Lago, his private club and home in Palm Beach, Fla., Mr. Trump assailed the state of the U.S. economy, described the country as in mortal danger if he did not win the presidential election and falsely described his departure from the White House — which was preceded by his refusal to concede his election loss in November 2020 and the violent attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, by a mob of his supporters — as a “peaceful” transfer of power.
Even if you saw this as an entirely good faith rendering by Mag Habs and the gang, you can imagine they could write up the appearance by a toddler who ran up on stage and pretended to be running for president in precisely the same style.
Little Johnny Jenkins tried on Thursday to shoehorn himself into a national conversation that Vice President Kamala Harris has dominated for more than two weeks, holding a ten minute news conference in which he assailed Ms. Harris's failures and taunted her for failing to solve the nation's hunger problem.
Transcript of Little Johnny Jenkins: I WANT ICE CREAM!!! I WANT ICE CREAM!!! KAMABLA NOT GIVE ME ICE CREAM!!!!