Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz raised eyebrows on Friday when he said Israel would expect international partners such as the United Kingdom and France to join Israel in responding to a potential strike from Iran, “not only in defense, but also in attacking significant targets in Iran.”It isn't polite to say when a Democrat is in charge, but "eradicating the Palestinians and having an all out war with Iran" has been the dream of much of the Foreign Policy Establishment for decades. We get to call them psychos when Republicans are in charge, but to a great degree they are the same set of psychos, sometimes switching desks or office buildings when a new administration arrives, sometimes not.
Saturday, August 17, 2024
Real Men Go To Tehran
And the US?
