Veepstakes

I admit it's been "funny" watching the centrist dipshits saying or wink wink implying that opposition to Shapiro from certain quarters can ONLY be due to antisemitism.
I didn't like the guy when he was Attorney General, and I didn't like him as governor before his behavior related the situation in Gaza.
He'd be a shitty president and he doesn't even have the charisma that many of the others do. He's become the centrist dipshit favorite only because people who annoy them don't like him.
But, hey, if you love a guy who seems like he'll risk anything to divert money to charter schools, he's your man.