Ah, Well, Nevertheless

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told Israel's military to keep fighting with "full force" and has not responded to last night's ceasefire call, his office says.
In response to the ceasefire proposal put forward by 12 international allies, Netanyahu's office says:
"The news about a ceasefire - not true. This is an American-French proposal, to which the prime minister did not even respond. The news about the supposed directive to moderate the fighting in the north is also the opposite of the truth.
