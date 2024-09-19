The order, which takes effect immediately, will prohibit the use of state and federal dollars to pay for conversion therapy. Kentucky joins at least 23 other states and the District of Columbia in restricting or banning the practice. It does not amount to a total ban on private practice of conversion therapy, though it encourages certain professional boards to penalize or ban it.I remember when our glorious liberal media loved to promote the "ex-gay" movement.
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Beshear
I don't think I'm incorrect in observing the Dems somewhat backtracked from "wokeness" as demanded by a screeching consultant class, so it's good that Beshear is still keeping with it.
by Atrios at 09:00