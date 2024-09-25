Breakin' The Law

I don't have any strong opinions about this - what SHOULD happen has to be seen in the context of what NORMALLY happens, to some degree - but the general expectation was that she wouldn't get this long a sentence, or any any sentence at all.
A federal judge sentenced FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s former girlfriend to two years in prison, citing her extensive cooperation with prosecutors that led to the conviction of the former face of the cryptocurrency industry in one of the largest financial frauds in US history.
I met her father once, years ago!