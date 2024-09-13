But It's Just The Opinion Section, Jamison

If you read yesterday’s New York Times, you likely came across a feature headlined “‘Trump Brought Darkness; Harris Brought Light’: 14 Writers on Who Won the Presidential Debate.” If you read it closely, you might have noticed that of the 14 writers in question, eight work directly for The New York Times and six are outside contributors. The eight Times employees include a relatively even mix of liberals and conservatives.1 The six outside contributors, on the other hand, are 100 percent conservative.
Also headlines don't count. Criticisms of the top 5 paragraphs don't count unless you acknowledge paragraph 37. Style section pieces are just fun and they don't count, even if they are promoted on the front page.
This is a bit of a tangential comment to the linked piece , but my point is one regular response to media criticism over the years is that most of the newspaper isn't actually the newspaper, somehow.
This began (reasonably) with journalists being annoyed that their neutrality was called into question because of what some columnist wrote (news and editorial are separate!!!), but somehow evolved into a general view that the newspaper as a whole entity does not exist, but is rather made up of individual pieces that have nothing to do with each other. There is no such thing as The New York Times!
There is also the related concept that people who run the newspaper - editors, publisher - have no power and exercise no judgment, making it unclear precisely what their jobs are. The newspaper isn't real, and no one is responsible for what goes in it. That's just objective science!!!
Also, we have no influence so nothing we do no matters!!!