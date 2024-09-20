But there is only one man who has placed violence at the center of his movement. Only one man who is running for president on a promise of “retribution.” Only one man who has promised that if he is elected again, he will unleash the state against a wide array of disfavored groups.
Of course, Trump is not responsible for the attempts on his life, but if American politics is more violent than it has been, it’s hard not to notice that he tilled the soil that helped make it so.
Friday, September 20, 2024
Civility
I wonder why Maggie isn't bothered by the violence Trump has stoked against journalists, too. I guess she hasn't spent too much time in the Trump rally media pens.
by Atrios at 13:30