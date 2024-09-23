Second, Netanyahu will not engage in any cease-fire and hostage talks in the next 45 days, nor will he accept any diplomatic ideas concerning Lebanon.Oh well, apparently it's too late now!
He has a vested interest in prolonging the war for his political survival and in making it an election issue that could potentially harm Vice President Kamala Harris. It seems that the U.S. finally and very belatedly realized it last week, which is why, however unfortunate, there is little the U.S. will do until the election, unless it's forced to act in the case of a major escalation.
Are they this stupid or pretending to be this stupid? I can believe either.