Mr. President – when you came into office, you told the world that diplomacy would once again be at the center of our foreign policy.— Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) September 27, 2024
And you charged us with taking up the leadership mantle at the UN.
I am so proud that we have done just that. pic.twitter.com/MShYjaOu0Z
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Eras of Unreality
The bullshit - and my feelings about it - isn't the most important thing. The slaughter is. But it is tiring being in a room where everyone is talking nonsense to each other and playing along even though they all know it is bullshit. What am I supposed to think of this political project?
by Atrios at 13:30