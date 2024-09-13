Foreign Policy Guy

Is this a good idea?
President Joe Biden is signaling new openness in allowing Ukraine to fire missiles provided by the West on targets deep inside Russia, and plans to discuss the matter with his new British counterpart at the White House on Friday.I have no idea. Do I trust the judgment of Biden and the Blob on such things? Of course not.
He did the right thing with Afghanistan, but it should be understood that "the right thing" there was "doing the obvious thing, but in opposition to the entire absurd warmongering culture of DC."