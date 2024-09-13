Friday, September 13, 2024

Foreign Policy Guy

It has long been part of Biden's identity, that he is Foreign Policy Supergenius, and I suspect he imagined big "wins" in Ukraine and Gaza and whatever fault you want to assign for either of those things, those are not happening.

Is this a good idea?
President Joe Biden is signaling new openness in allowing Ukraine to fire missiles provided by the West on targets deep inside Russia, and plans to discuss the matter with his new British counterpart at the White House on Friday.
I have no idea. Do I trust the judgment of Biden and the Blob on such things? Of course not.

He did the right thing with Afghanistan, but it should be understood that "the right thing" there was "doing the obvious thing, but in opposition to the entire absurd warmongering culture of DC."
by Atrios at 14:30