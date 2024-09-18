“Greg wasn’t even in the same train car when he was shot,” Nicholas Liakas, an attorney representing Delpeche, told The Post Tuesday. “He was one train car over when he was shot. You wonder, were the officers just spraying bullets?Main subway "threat" is cops.
“If the individual had a knife and was so close that officers feared for their lives, if he was close enough to be an immediate threat, how did you miss him so many times and shoot people in the next train car?
“He clearly wasn’t right on top of them based on the pattern of the ballistics,” Liakas said. “An innocent bystander on his way to work was shot in the head.”
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Gun Brain
You start firing your gun in a crowded area if a) you don't care about killing people and b) you know there will be no consequences if you do.
by Atrios at 09:00