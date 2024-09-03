Donald Trump is trying to crush Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’ persona as a force of change and to destroy her personal credibility as a potential president as their still-fresh competition careens into the final nine weeks before Election Day.Hopefully the Harris campaign does not fall for this loser talk! THE INSULTS ARE COMING OH NO!!!
In recent days, the ex-president has unveiled a broad assault using the insult-driven politics with which he won power in 2016, even as his advisers have been pleading with him to focus his attention on top voter concerns including high prices and immigration.
If We Want To We Can Be REALLY MEAN, WE'VE BEEN HOLDING BACK
Republicans - not just Trump - do this every election cycle, suggesting that they can TAKE THE GLOVES OFF at any moment. It's a strategy that works pretty well, as reporters ooh and ahh it and many Professional Democrats instinctively cower in fear.
by Atrios at 11:30