Jake Tapper Sends Demure Nudes

This is a lie. You're referring to a story I wrote for @metrotimes, and U.S. Rep. Tlaib never said what you're saying she said. Never. Here's a fact check: https://t.co/oArrZXsd3Z.— Steve Neavling (@MCmuckraker) September 23, 2024
I dunno, man, when Dems repeatedly can't even stand up for one of their own when she faces a barrage of lies and bigotry as her people are being slaughtered...
And now @GovWhitmer is adding to the lie. pic.twitter.com/ZsELzQxXW4— Steve Neavling (@MCmuckraker) September 23, 2024
This kind of thing was common in the post-9/11 era. Just outright fabricate a quote, then argue that's what the person really meant, and everyone would proceed as if the fake quote was real.
When you're a star, they let you do it, Jake.