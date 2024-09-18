Just Another Day At The Office

They'll probably find a way to charge him for making them look bad
.
When Gregory Delpeche boarded the L train in Brooklyn to head to the public hospital job he has worked at for more than two decades, he didn’t know he would end up clinging to life in an emergency room.
Before his Sunday subway ride from his home in Canarsie was over, he was hit in the head by a stray bullet fired by NYPD cops clashing with a knife-wielding fare-beater in another car. Now Delpeche, 49, is unconscious with brain damage and an uncertain prognosis.