Let's Talk About The Weather

It's a bit odd how little punditry there is about Israel/Gaza/Lebanon. It's been on the front page (news) for months, but most columnists avoid the topic almost entirely. Sure there has been a lot of meta-level commentary about antisemitism and nasty college protesters, but not very much about what is actually happening, given its prominence as a news story and that it's an expanding catastrophe.
I just went [as of typing] to the home page The New New Republic, which is better than The Old New Republic, but less good than it was for awhile, and there isn't a single hit on [ctrl-f Israel] or [ctrl-f Gaza].
As for even the meta-story, they published this but it isn't on their website home page.
There are no columns in the NYT on the subject today, at least none that are being currently promoted on their home page.
There are no columns promoted on the home page of the WaPo, either.
Courage!