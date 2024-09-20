“We have a crisis of roadway deaths, and it’s even worse among vulnerable road users like pedestrians,” said Sophie Shulman, NHTSA’s deputy administrator, in a statement announcing the proposed regulation. “This proposed rule will ensure that vehicles will be designed to protect those inside and outside from serious injury or death.”
Regulators say their proposal would establish new test procedures that simulate a head-to-hood impact, along with performance requirements to minimize the risk of head injury. The agency estimates that could save 67 lives each year.
Friday, September 20, 2024
Minor Progress
Not sure what this will ultimately mean in practice, but "maybe car safety should consider the people outisde the vehicle" is sadly a radical idea!
by Atrios at 10:30