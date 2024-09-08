Texas has sued to block federal rules that prohibit investigators from viewing the medical records of women who travel out of state to seek abortions where the procedure is legal.People get mad when you say such things and I understand that a bit, but, really, would you happily send your daughter to university in Texas?
The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday in Federal District Court in Lubbock, targets medical privacy regulations that were issued in 2000, and takes aim at a rule issued in April that specifically bans disclosing medical records for criminal or civil investigations into “the mere act of seeking, obtaining, providing or facilitating reproductive health care.”
Sunday, September 08, 2024
No Go Zone For Women
I know not everbody can move, but if you can...
by Atrios at 14:00