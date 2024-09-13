Friday, September 13, 2024

Nothing Like The Violence Directed At Sarah Sanders When She Was Politely Asked To Leave A Restaurant

It was a very telling moment when Maggie and friends freaked out at the mild social approbrium experienced by One Of Their Own (but Sanders wasn't even a journalist, just a source, you sputter), in stark contrast to their general incomprehension of any concern about the impacts of actual violence regularly unleased by these people.
The mayor of Springfield, Ohio, said a bomb threat Thursday that led to the evacuation of City Hall and numerous buildings “used hateful language towards immigrants and Haitians in our community.”

“Springfield is a community that needs help,” Mayor Rob Rue said in an interview with The Washington Post. The mayor added that national leaders should provide that help and not “hurt a community like, unfortunately, we have seen over the last couple of days.”
by Atrios at 11:30