The mayor of Springfield, Ohio, said a bomb threat Thursday that led to the evacuation of City Hall and numerous buildings “used hateful language towards immigrants and Haitians in our community.”
“Springfield is a community that needs help,” Mayor Rob Rue said in an interview with The Washington Post. The mayor added that national leaders should provide that help and not “hurt a community like, unfortunately, we have seen over the last couple of days.”
Friday, September 13, 2024
Nothing Like The Violence Directed At Sarah Sanders When She Was Politely Asked To Leave A Restaurant
It was a very telling moment when Maggie and friends freaked out at the mild social approbrium experienced by One Of Their Own (but Sanders wasn't even a journalist, just a source, you sputter), in stark contrast to their general incomprehension of any concern about the impacts of actual violence regularly unleased by these people.
