March:
"[We] cannot have another 30,000 more Palestinians dead," Biden said in an interview with MSNBC on Saturday. Asked whether an invasion of Rafah, in the south of Gaza on the border with Egypt, was a red line, Biden replied in the affirmative: "It is a red line."May:
“Civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of those bombs and other ways in which they go after population centers,” Biden told CNN’s Erin Burnett in an exclusive interview on “Erin Burnett OutFront,” referring to 2,000-pound bombs that Biden paused shipments of last week.June:
“I made it clear that if they go into Rafah – they haven’t gone in Rafah yet – if they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities – that deal with that problem,” Biden said.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Acknowledging only “an uptick” in Israeli military activity, the United States has gone to lengths to avoid any suggestion that Israeli forces have crossed a red line set by President Joe Biden in the deepening offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.September:
RAFAH, Gaza Strip — It was once home to an estimated 1.4 million people, over half of the population of Gaza, many of them displaced from the north of the enclave after Israel launched its military offensive following Hamas' Oct. 7 terror attacks.Good job to everyone who has been helping to perpetuate the Biden administration's "extend and pretend" strategy for genocide PR. The topics on which there is bipartisan agreement in elite Washington are the ones that get completely ignored by the political press. A big failure on Biden's own terms, and yet...
Today, Rafah is uninhabitable, its buildings crumbled and blackened. Mounds of concrete and bent metal are all that remain. The destruction is absolute.