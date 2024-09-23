Presenting the scheme to the committee last week, retired Maj. Gen. Giora Eiland argued that the plan, which is not backed by the United States, would “change the reality” on the ground in Gaza.Do we prefer that this is how Biden wants things to go, or that he imagines himself to be so powerless that there's nothing he can do about it?
“We have to tell the residents of north Gaza that they have one week to evacuate the territory, which then becomes a military zone, [a zone] in which every figure is a target and, most importantly, no supplies enter this territory.
Monday, September 23, 2024
Red Lines
I suppose it's good, in a way, that Biden's people stopped pretending there might be any.
