The summer surge of the coronavirus subvariants nicknamed FLiRT has given way to ever more contagious strains, a key reason behind the current high levels of COVID in California and nationwide.The lessons of Covid seem to be "DON'T TELL ME WHAT TO DO MOOOOOOOOM" and if we ever hit a new crisis - with Covid or another disease - at the level of spring 2020, I'm not sure politicians would do anything at all.
And doctors and scientists are keeping an eye on yet another subvariant — XEC — that could surpass the latest hyperinfectious subvariant, KP.3.1.1, now thought to be the most common nationwide. XEC was first detected in Germany and has since seized the attention of doctors and scientists worldwide.
Monday, September 02, 2024
Still Here
I wonder what it would take, now, for federal authorities to issue even a mild plea to wear masks, let alone a mask mandate of any kind.
by Atrios at 16:30