The Future Of The Democratic Party

A day after news broke that federal investigators searched the homes and seized the phones of a slew of members of Mayor Eric Adams inner circle including two deputy mayors, a top advisor, and several police officials, the raids continued to send shockwaves across the city.
Several administration officials said they were grappling with how to carry on with their jobs while a federal investigation loomed over so many top bosses. They all spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the press.
“My mind is blown right now. I’m angry and in shock and deeply disappointed,” said a high-level source within the Adams’ administration who learned about the raids through news reports. “This doesn’t happen without there being a real ‘there’ there.”
Saturday, September 07, 2024
