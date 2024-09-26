The Future Of The Democratic Party

Amazing scenes.
The FBI appears to be conducting a search of Gracie Mansion, the official home of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, on Thursday, according to video from WNBC, NBC News and multiple people familiar with the matter.
OK I know the ERIC ADAMS IS THE FUTURE boom was short, but it was very real. NYT editorial board member Mara Gay:
To many, the future mayor is still an enigma. He talks of law and order, but also Black Lives Matter. He courts Wall Street, then travels to Ghana to be spiritually cleansed. He parties late into the night alongside the rapper Ja Rule and the former Google chief executive Eric
Schmidt. His talent and intellect are obvious. But he sounds nothing like Barack Obama.
...
Starting Jan. 1, he will be mayor for the entire city. His support is expansive and includes large numbers of Asian, Latino and Orthodox Jewish voters. If he can cement this coalition, he may become a formidable force nationally in a Democratic Party hungry for stars.
Mr. Adams has also shown a savvy for courting The New York Post, announcing his pick for police commissioner — Nassau County chief of detectives Keechant Sewell, a Black Queens native — in the right-wing tabloid. Better to feed the beast, Mr. Adams understands, than let it maul you.