Hurricane Helene is now forecast to reach catastrophic Category 4 strength by the time it makes landfall in Florida on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center says, with storm surge potentially climbing to 20 feet along some parts of the coast.
Helene could be the strongest hurricane to hit the United States in over a year – and time is running out for those in its path to prepare.
“A catastrophic and deadly storm surge is likely along portions of the Florida Big Bend coast, where inundation could reach as high as 20 feet above ground level, along with destructive waves,” the center warned. “Preparations to protect life and property should be completed by early Thursday before tropical storm conditions arrive.”
Thursday, September 26, 2024
The Real Winner of Hurricane Helene? Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis
Joke, but stay safe down there! It could be bad!
by Atrios at 13:30