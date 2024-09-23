Time Keeps On Ticking

US President Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone conversation last week that he will not support a year-long war in Gaza, according to an Axios report Friday.That was from January 27.
Citing two anonymous US officials, the report said Biden asked Netanyahu to speed up the transition to low-intensity fighting against Hamas that would reduce harm to civilians, warned that “he is not in it for a year of war,” and pressed him on an “end state.”
Year is almost up!
No Biden can't control Netanyahu. Yes he can cut off arms shipments and the other support they are certainly providing.