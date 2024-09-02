Journalists pretending not to understand things they understand very well is always a component of politics and journalism, but the entire (almost) political-media industrial complex pretending not to understand what Netanyahu/Israel are doing - including some of your faves! - isn't something they can oopsy-doodle away, though they will do their best!
It was apparent before, but Israel's actions in the West Bank removed the last little vestiges of plausible deniability.
How are we supposed to treat genocide deniers? How are we supposed to treat the people who are unncessarily chummy with them?
Politician aren't your pals and you don't have to be chummy with them. Voting as harm reduction is logical. As for everyone else?