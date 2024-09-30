Why Do You Care About This, Atrios

Some longtime readers might remember that the origin story of this very fine blog involved the unreality of the runup to the Iraq war. I don't always focus on our foreign adventures and misadventures - mostly above my pay grade and nothing I am likely to influence anyway - but the dishonesty that is, at times, associated with them suffuses everything and is difficult to ignore.
There is always a lot of bullshit in the discourse, but it is only in very special times that the bullshit is strong that few decide it's worth bothering to point it out.
As with Iraq, the consequences are tremendous, and most people in positions of influence are just taking a pass. "Expanding war in the Middle East" is usually an exciting hot topic!