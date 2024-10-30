Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Abortion Is Health Care

Not that I needed to be convinced, but I did come to understand just how fucked up health care would be if abortion was illegal when observing that Mrs. A had to get a pregnancy test practically every time she walked through the doctor's office door, just in case something might nudge an unknown embryo.

There is no way for abortion to be illegal and for HYSTERICAL PRO-ABORTION EXTREMISTS to be incorrect about the fact that the "life" of a fetus - even a nonviable one - will take precedent over the life of the mother.
The fetus was on the verge of coming out, its head pressed against her dilated cervix; she was 17 weeks pregnant and a miscarriage was “in progress,” doctors noted in hospital records. At that point, they should have offered to speed up the delivery or empty her uterus to stave off a deadly infection, more than a dozen medical experts told ProPublica.

But when Barnica’s husband rushed to her side from his job on a construction site, she relayed what she said the medical team had told her: “They had to wait until there was no heartbeat,” he told ProPublica in Spanish. “It would be a crime to give her an abortion.”

For 40 hours, the anguished 28-year-old mother prayed for doctors to help her get home to her daughter; all the while, her uterus remained exposed to bacteria.

Three days after she delivered, Barnica died of an infection.
by Atrios at 10:30