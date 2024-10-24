Advice From Losers

18th August, 2024, 9:42 amFor context: Ashworth lost what should have been a very safe Labour seat in a *landslide Labour election* to an independent candidate because he couldn't even fake pretending to be concerned about Gaza for 5 seconds, and kept running to the press and whining about how his suspiciously brown constituents were mean to him (this is the one trick the Labour Right knows, but it isn't good for all occasions!).
2024 US election: Jonathan Ashworth to meet with Kamala Harris team to share campaign tips
That's from awhile back, but newly relevant given this.
Donald Trump's campaign has filed a Federal Election Commission (FEC) complaint against the UK's Labour Party, accusing it of "blatant foreign interference" in the US election in aid of the Harris-Walz campaign.
Trump's charge is silly, but it's also likely that it didn't occur to the chucklefucks in Labour that they'd better be a bit careful with the expense accounting for this stuff.