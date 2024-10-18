Elon, This Is Your Lawyer, I Encourage You To Keep Saying This Shit

Dominion's lawyers probably just flew back from the islands they recently purchased.
FOLSOM, Pa. — Billionaire Elon Musk promoted debunked conspiracy theories about election fraud Thursday at the first of a series of planned campaign events across Pennsylvania meant to rally support for former President Donald Trump’s campaign.
At a town hall hosted at a high school outside Philadelphia, Musk referred to the false conspiracy theory that Dominion Voting Systems was part of a plot to rig U.S. elections in recent years.