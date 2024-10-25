Hi Vlad, It's Me, Elon

1) If I were regularly having chats with Vlad, the FBI would show up at my door.
2) If I were regularly having chats with Vlad, I would become radioactive in that if I did happen to have any relationships with anyone important, those people would have to denounce me and distance themselves.
Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and a linchpin of U.S. space efforts, has been in regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin since late 2022.And I don't have a security clearance. I'm also not a player in space and defense programs!
The discussions, confirmed by several current and former U.S., European and Russian officials, touch on personal topics, business and geopolitical tensions.
But, again, Dems need to learn how to play that game. The Dem "Lindsey Graham" needs to be on TV shrieking "treason!" That kind of thing. OK, not really "treason." I don't like that. But...