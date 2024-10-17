I'm Starting To Think These Journalists Are Not Entirely Honest

If the New York Times has no impact on the world, why do its political journalists think it's so vital that they get an interview with Harris?
They have been running so many pieces about why she needs to do interviews , followed by pieces about how the interviews aren't with the right outlets, and it's understood that this is because they are pissed that she's shut them out.
I've always had my problems with the NYT, but they increasingly behave like a British tabloid - give us what we want or we will make you look bad.
They're getting worse.