Is This Good

Iran: The country has informed the United States that it will retaliate against any new attack by Israel, a source in Tehran told CNN on Saturday. Iran’s government has also been engaging in urgent diplomatic efforts with countries in the Middle East to gauge whether it can reduce the scale of Israel’s response to its missile attack earlier this month, and — if that fails — help protect the capital, sources say.
I know many of these guys believe in mass death as a purifying event, that there is therapeutic value in violence, and that reshaping the world through annihilation is their mission in life. In other words, they are complete fucking psychos.
Many psychos are good at explaining their behavior with charming tales, and many people in powerful positions think that believing these tales means they are clever. Certainly they are more clever than I am.
Amazing how silent the pundits are on possible war with Iran. It would have been a big deal, once.