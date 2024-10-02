Is Your Job To Inform Readers

The first priority of political reporting generally isn't to inform readers, but instead perform various rituals under the guide of "journalistic ethics" that might let the truth slip in paragraph 14, if the editor is a bit hungover that day.
On September 14, 2024, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump called for implementing the far-right immigration policy known as “remigration,” which is a form of ethnic cleansing. While Trump has repeated his desire to deport migrants regardless of legal status, major outlets have failed to properly contextualize the proposal as a form of ethnic cleansing.
Revoking visas and citizenship has been presented as housing policy!
This is one that I genuinely think will be printed in history books one day to show how insane American media culture became. CBS News presenting ethnic cleansing as a housing policy to be compared with home construction tax incentives.— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw.bsky.social) October 2, 2024 at 3:19 AM
